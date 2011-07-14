The Brilliant Methods That Made Harry Potter A $15 Billion Brand

Fourteen years, seven books and blockbuster films later, the Harry Potter brand, valued at over $15 billion, is still going strong.



Over 400 million copies of the Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide and translated into 67 languages, making Rowling the first billionaire author.

She didn’t get there just by writing a few good books.

Looking back on her career, Rowling emerges as an incredibly shrewd businesswoman. Although the eighth and final Harry Potter movie comes out this week, expect her to keep money rolling in for years.

