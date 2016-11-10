'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling rails against bullies and bigots after Donald Trump's win

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling railed against bullies and hate as Donald Trump won the presidential election in the early hours on Wednesday.

During his campaign, Trump was criticised for speaking about immigrants, women, his opponents, and other groups in offensive ways. Rowling suggested that his win doesn’t make “hate speech” acceptable.

“We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don’t let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line,” Rowling tweeted.

We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don’t let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line. https://t.co/ro9AkRSc9Q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

The British author has been outspoken in her opposition to Trump’s presidential run and says she has suffered under the social-media bullying of the real-estate mogul’s supporters.

“I’ve been called bitch, ‘libtard’ and plenty more tonight,” she wrote on Twitter. “Quite proud really; who’d want these people’s approval? #DegenerateArmy”

I’ve been called bitch, ‘libtard’ and plenty more tonight. Quite proud really; who’d want these people’s approval? #DegenerateArmy https://t.co/f1i73HrrnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

Rowling’s tweets, of course, invited spirited replies from Trump supporters. After one person called her tweets “deep thoughts courtesy of an emo leftist,” the author replied on Wednesday morning:

“Hey, I know I can’t compare to the president elect. He has the deepest thoughts. So deep you’ll need a big shovel to get at ’em. Bigly deep.”

Hey, I know I can’t compare to the president elect. He has the deepest thoughts. So deep you’ll need a big shovel to get at ’em. Bigly deep. pic.twitter.com/Ie074mCspR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

