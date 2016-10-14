J.K. Rowling just announced two more 'Harry Potter' spinoff movies

The INSIDER Summary:

J.K. Rowling just announced there will be two more movies in her “Harry Potter” spinoff movie series, “ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them .”

Previously, Rowling said that she was writing the scripts for three movies. On a panel about the movie in Los Angeles Thursday, the author said that number is now up to five.

“We always knew it was going to be more than one movie,” Rowling said. “We knew that from the start, and a trilogy is a kind of placeholder… I’ve now done the plotting properly, so we’re pretty sure it’s going to be five movies,” Rowling said.

The first film in the series, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” will be released November 18 this year. It takes place in 1920s New York, and focuses on the American magical community and the adventures of a wizard named Newt Scamander.

On the panel, Rowling also said that Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore, two character from the “Harry Potter” series, will also figure into the “Fantastic Beasts” series in some way. Speculation about their involvement increased after a Deathly Hallows symbol appeared in a poster for the first movie. In the “Harry Potter” series, Dumbledore dueled Grindelwald and won the Elder Wand, one of the three powerful Hallows, from him.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros., the studio producing and distributing the “Fantastic Beasts” films, announced it was releasing two major untitled movies for on September 27, 2019 and February 7, 2020. Though there’s been speculation these could be release dates for some of Warner Bros.’ DC’s properties, one or both dates could be for the “Fantastic Beasts” movies.

