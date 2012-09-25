After 2 Months, J&J Hasn't Even BEGUN Its $2.5 Billion Global Creative Review

Photo: AP Images

Johnson & Johnson hasn’t begun its $2.5 billion global creative ad agency review despite announcing it would do so back in July, we hear.Linda Sawyer, CEO of Deutsch North America, told Business Insider that Johnson & Johnson is “evaluating all of their resources right now, across the board, with all of their roster agencies. They haven’t, as of yet, announced a formal review.”



This information follows reports that Johnson & Johnson is “realigning” its agency roster, but not holding an extensive pitch process. The company is looking for efficiencies across brands, and evaluating roster agencies’ prices and resources, according to Adweek.

Currently, Deutsch (via its Lowe network) handles the sanitary products business, which includes the Carefee brand in Canada. Previously, Deutsch New York handled the Tylenol account.

Deutsch’s relationship with J&J isn’t as strong as it used to be. In the latest round of executive changes at the client, vp/global corporate affairs Michael Sneed just started at J&J this past January, and as such, Deutsch “knows him, but hasn’t worked with him a lot,” Val DiFebo, CEO of Deutsch New York says.

And Kim Kadlec, J&J’s VP/Worldwide Marketing, used to be on the media-buying side, which Deutsch didn’t handle. “[The relationship] is not deep,” DiFebo says, “because after they consolidated their media business, we have had very little exposure to her.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.