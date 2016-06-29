JJ Watt's 9,000-calorie daily diet includes a carton of eggs, 3 servings of whole wheat pasta, and at least 4 chicken breasts

The average human male ages 19 and older should consume between 2,500 and 3,000 calories per day, according to a study from the USDA.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is not your average human.
According to GQ, Watt consumes a stunning 9,000 calories over six meals — every single day. That’s two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners for the 6-foot-five, 290-pound reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Don’t worry, though. Watt says he doesn’t count calories!
“I’m not strict on my calorie count, I just pay attention to my body,” Watt told GQ. “Over the years I’ve learned a lot about nutrition and about myself, so it’s a lot more based on feel. I stopped putting a number on it because people were analysing it too much.”
For his first breakfast, Watt reportedly eats 900 calories worth of oatmeal, plus a cool six eggs. The rest of his sustenance consists almost entirely of grilled meat and vegetables. Shockingly, Watt does eat some carbs: whole wheat pasta and some wheat toast in the morning.
Here, from GQ, is a full breakdown of his daily diet:
Breakfast
Oatmeal with blueberries and strawberries
Six eggs
Banana and apple
Second breakfast
Four eggs
Two slices of wheat toast with peanut butter and banana and honey
Two slices of wheat toast with jelly
Lunch
Three chicken breasts with whole wheat pasta and Italian dressing
Side of broccoli
Second lunch
More chicken breasts with mashed sweet potatoes
Steamed carrots
Dinner
Lamb chops with whole wheat pasta
Grilled asparagus
Second dinner
Filet with whole wheat pasta
Steamed broccoli
Sounds delicious.
