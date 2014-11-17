JJ Watt Made An Incredible Diving Touchdown Catch As A Wide Receiver

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt scored his fourth touchdown of the season and his second on offence when he made an incredible diving catch in the corner of the endzone.

The play came in the first quarter as the Texans had the ball on the 2-yard line.

Watt, who began his college career as a tight end, initially came into the game and lined up at the tight end spot.

Watt then went in motion and lined up as a wide receiver with a linebacker going out to cover him one-on-one.

The Browns should have given the linebacker help as Watt went towards the back of the endzone and made a great diving grab.





Replays showed that Watt did get his left knee down in bounds and the touchdown was upheld on replay.

