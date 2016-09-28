JJ Watt could miss the rest of the season with a back injury

J.J. Watt has reinjured his back and this time he could miss an extended period of time, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

According to the report, Watt is expected to be sidelined for “an extended period of time” and he could miss the rest of the season.

Watt is the two-time defending AP Defensive Player of the Year. He has won the award three times.

We will have more on this shortly.

