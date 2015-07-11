Clippers player JJ Redick gives a first-hand account of how the NBA emoji war started

Jae C. Hong/AP J.J. Redick had to one-up Chandler Parsons on Twitter.

Leading up to DeAndre Jordan’s shocking decision to back out of a deal with the Mavericks and re-sign with the Clippers, players from both teams converged on Houston to recruit Jordan to their teams.

In the process, players from both teams sent out emoji-based tweets, demonstrating their involvement in this all-out recruiting war. Soon, the battle went viral, with NBA and other sports accounts sending out similar tweets, despite having no involvement

Clippers guard J.J. Redick, who had publicly given the Clippers an “F” for not re-signing Jordan before Jordan changed his mind, went on Zach Lowe’s podcast “The Lowe Post” and gave a first-hand account of the war.

Redick told Lowe he had driven to Houston on Wednesday morning after he had gotten a call from Clippers coach and GM Doc Rivers that Jordan wanted to go back to L.A.

Reddick said the story hadn’t broken yet. He got to his hotel, went on Twitter, and saw the story had been reported by ESPN’s Marc Stein.

He then saw that Chandler Parsons, the Mavericks’ lead recruiter for Jordan, tweeted out a plane emoji, suggesting he was on his way to Houston to re-recruit Jordan:

✈️

— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) July 8, 2015

Redick told Lowe: “I was just kind of my Twitter account, scrolling through my timeline, and I saw a plane emoji. You know, ‘Chandler Parsons to the rescue, yaaay!’ And I’m just like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna tweet out a car, I’m already here.'”