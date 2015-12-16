Clippers' J.J. Redick abruptly sprints away from postgame interview for a hilarious reason

After the Clippers pulled off a 105-103 win over the Detroit Pistons, J.J. Redick was asked to do a postgame interview with a local news station.

Redick poured in 24 points on 10-17 shooting and presumably would want to talk about his big game.

Instead, as the interview began, Redick was frantically surveying the court while giving something of a cliché athlete answer.

“Great win for us,” Redick said while looking around. “I just think we showed a lot of resolve.”

Then, without warning, Redick sprinted away toward locker room, leaving the newscaster hanging, confused. Here’s the video:

It was a puzzling interview, but according to NBA TV’s Matt Winer, there was an understandable, hilarious reason for Redick’s quick exit:

According to @Matt_Winer, JJ was in a hurry because the last Clipper player into the locker room has to dance. JJ wasn’t having any of that.

— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2015

Redick retweeted the interview from his Twitter account, but never confirmed or denied the report.

There’s no word if Redick did have to dance, but we appreciate the hustle.

