Watch J.J. Henry Make A Clutch Hole-In-One At The Byron Nelson

Hole-in-ones on the PGA Tour tend to come at one of two times: 1) early in the tournament, or 2) when a player is out of contention. But J.J. Henry accomplished the rarest of feats yesterday — dropping an ace when he was in the thick of the action during the final round of the Byron Nelson yesterday.



The hole-in-one gave him the lead at the time, but he was eventually passed by Jason Dufner and finished third.

Here’s the video (via SB Nation):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

