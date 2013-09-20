J.J. Abrams Wants The New 'Star Wars' Film To Feel Like The Original

For fans hoping to hear more news on the upcoming “Star Wars” movie, you’re in luck.

Director J.J. Abrams, who is notoriously secretive over his projects, spoke with Entertainment Weekly briefly about the film, saying he wants to bring the series back to its roots.

“We are working really hard to make a movie that feels as emotional and authentic and exciting as possible,” says Abrams.

As a big “Star Wars” fan himself, Abrams knows how big of a task he has ahead of him.

If he screws it up, there will be a ton of angry fanboys.

“We all know that [creator George Lucas’] dream has become almost a religion to some people. I remember reading a thing somewhere, someone wrote about just wanting [the new film] to feel real; to feel authentic,” says Abrams. “I remember I felt that way when I was 11 years old when I saw the first one. As much of a fairy tale as it was, it felt real. And to me, that is exactly right.”

It sounds like he has the right mindset about the direction he wants to take the new series.

The new “Star Wars” is currently set for an unspecified 2015 release date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.