J.J. Abrams led a moving tribute to Anton Yelchin at the 'Star Trek' premiere

“Star Trek Beyond” had its world premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con last night. Before the movie screened at its outdoor venue, producer J.J. Abrams held a moment of silence for Anton Yelchin, who plays Pavel Chekov in the series and died earlier this year at the age of 27.

“As wonderful as this is to be here with all of you, and to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek, there is something wrong tonight,” Abrams said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Anton Yelchin should be here. “

Yelchin’s parents were at the screening, and Abrams asked the audience to hold a moment of silence in his honour.

For the next minute, the only thing you could hear were singing birds.

JJ Abrams: “Anton should be here,” notes his parents are in audience, asks for moment of silence. #StarTrekPremiere pic.twitter.com/GvOS3x3OUy

— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 21, 2016

