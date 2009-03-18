JJ Abrams To Produce Diamond-Heist Film

- Paramount has acquired the film rights to an upcoming Wired article about a group of Italian thieves who pulled off the world’s biggest diamond heist. JJ Abrams is set to produce the film based on a story by Joshua Davis, whose “Deep Sea Cowboys” is being turned into a movie for DreamWorks. (Variety)
- Busy acquisition day at Paramount: the studio also bought the film rights to John LeCarre’s espionage novel The Night Manager. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is slated to produce the film. (Variety)
- The Weinstein Company has acquired the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy about the teenage years of the musician. The film stars Kristin Scott Thomas, among others, and was penned by Matt Greenhalgh who won a BAFTA award for writing Control about Joy Division singer Ian Curtis. (Variety)
- Adventureland’s Jesse Eisenberg has been cast as Allen Ginsberg in the film Kill Your Darlings about the murder that helped spawn the Beat Generation. Chris Evans will play Jack Kerouac and Ben Whishaw will play Lucien Carr, who brought together Kerouac, Ginsberg and William S. Burroughs. (Variety)
- Sopranos creator David Chase is returning to HBO developing a miniseries on the early days of the movie industry for the pay cable channel. (THR)
- Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke is in talks with Sony to develop and direct a film adaptation of the young adult series Maximum Ride about genetically altered teenagers who are part human and part bird. After escaping from the laboratory where they’ve been housed (of course), they’re pursued by a group of half-human, half-wolf creatures. (THR)
- Emily Blunt and Anthony Hopkins are set to star in the upcoming film Shoot the Messenger. (Production Weekly)
- Tom Brady, presumably not the football player, will direct the comedy Born To Be A Star, written by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert and Nick Swardson who will play the lead in the film. (PW)
- Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the U.S. rights to the French biopic Coco Before Chanel, being distributed by Warner Bros abroad. The Audrey Tautou starrer is set to be released in France and Belgium on April 22. (Variety)
- Senator Distribution has picked up The Greatest, an indie family drama starring Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon, which premiered at Sundance. (Variety)
