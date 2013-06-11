J.J. Abrams Hints That New 'Star Wars' Will 'honour' The Old Films

J.J. Abrams says new ‘Star Wars’ film will honour the ones that came before it.

J.J. Abrams is still staying mum about work on the next “Star Wars” film, but gave a hint about the direction for episode VII at the Produced By Conference — a conference for producers presented by the Producers Guild of America.



“I think the key to moving forward on something like this is honouring but not revering what came before,” said Abrams according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We see episode VII as a continuation of the saga, a natural progression of the “Star Wars” storyline in a linear fashion.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but rumours earlier this year had the three next films focusing on the children of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo.

This would make sense if actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford were to reprise their original roles, something that’s been heavily speculated in the media.

The rumours have credence.

Before J.J. Abrams was announced as the director for the new film, and Disney bought Lucasfilm last year, Lucas was working on treatments for three new films. He was also in talks with Hamill, Fisher, and Ford to appear in those movies.

Abrams also dropped a hint that production on the next film will begin early 2014 in London as he noted his family will be moving there by the end of the year.

The film will have to start production soon as it currently has a 2015 release date attached to it.

Last month it was announced “Star Wars: Episode VII” will film in the United Kingdom like all six of the films before it.

Abrams will direct the new film while George Lucas will serve as creative consultant.

