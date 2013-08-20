J.J. Abrams Releases Creepy Trailer For New Mystery Project

J.J. Abrams just released a mysterious new trailer for an upcoming project from his Bad Robot Company.

We have no idea what it is, but the title for it is called “Stranger.”

The trailer shows a man washing up on shore, a nod to his popular ABC series “LOST,” and a man with his lips sewn shut near its end.

Check it out below:

Here are a list of Abrams’ future projects:

“Almost Human” (TV series)

Wunderkind (an upcoming film about Nazis)

“Star Wars: Episode VII”

“Cloverfield” sequel

“Portal”

“Half-Life”

“Mission: Impossible 5”

“Star Trek 3”

Looks pretty safe to eliminate “Star Wars,” “MI5,” and “Star Trek” from the list. We’d take out “Cloverfield” as well. What do you think?

