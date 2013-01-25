J.J. Abrams Is Directing The New 'Star Wars'

Photo: Lucasfilm screencap

The search for a “Star Wars” director is over!After telling Entertainment Weekly in November he wouldn’t helm the next instalment from Disney, The Wrap reports Abrams will indeed take us once again to (another) galaxy far far away.



Abrams also told Empire magazine he turned down the idea.

“I wouldn’t even want to be involved in the next version of those things,” said Abrams. “I declined any involvement very early on. I’d rather be in the audience not knowing what was coming, rather than being involved in the minutiae of making them.”

Currently, Abrams has “Star Trek: Into Darkness” coming out this summer.

Abrams joins Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt who will be writing the script for “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

The first new “Star Wars” film is set for a 2015 release.

