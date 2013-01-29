Here's What J.J. Abrams Has To Say About Directing The New 'Star Wars'

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Lucasfilm

Late last week, it was revealed “Lost” producer J.J. Abrams would be the director of the new “Star Wars” film. The news came as a surprise since Abrams previously told outlets he turned down the gig, but Disney soon confirmed that the “Star Trek” director would indeed return us to a galaxy far, far away.



However, we’ll have to keep guessing about the plot, because Abrams isn’t giving away anything … yet.

“It’s obviously way too early to talk specifics,” Abrams told E!. “But I’m excited to actually start it.”

Though we still know virtually zero about the film, Abrams did tell The Huffington Post his ultimate goal for the film.

“I want to do the fans proud. I want to make sure the story is something that touches people. And we’re just getting started. I’m very excited.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if we’re in the dark for a while. If the marketing for this film is anything like Abram’s others (“Cloverfield,” “Super 8”), we can expect it to be surrounded in mystery.

Lens flares aside, we can’t wait to see what he can do since Abrams has said “Star Wars” is more his thing than “Star Trek.”

And, so is George Lucas.

“I’ve consistently been impressed with J.J. as a filmmaker and storyteller,” said Lucas. “He’s an ideal choice to direct the new Star Wars film and the legacy couldn’t be in better hands.”

“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes out May 17 while “Star Wars” is set for theatrical release in 2015.

