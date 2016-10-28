J.J. Abrams is making another 'Cloverfield' movie with a surprising twist

It seems J.J. Abrams is hard at work producing another movie in the “Cloverfield” franchise.

According to TheWrap, the sci-fi thriller “God Particle,” which Abrams is producing and will be directed by Julius Onah and starring David Oyelowo, will be the third film in the unique series of connected movies that started with 2008’s “Cloverfield” and followed with this year’s “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

The upcoming film follows astronauts aboard a space station who make a shocking discovery, which means the “Cloverfield” franchise is reaching space (and ditching the actual name “Cloverfield”).

Abrams and the studio behind the movie, Paramount Pictures, are planning to release a “Cloverfield”-related movie every year, according to TheWrap.

Though “Cloverfield,” a found-footage movie about a monster attack in New York City, got mixed reviews, “10 Cloverfield Lane” was acclaimed for its thrilling story, which follows a woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who lives underground after being told that the outside world is uninhabitable. It also had unique marketing as the film was not announced until a few months before its release.

“God Particle” is set for release in the US on February 24, 2017.

Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.