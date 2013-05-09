8 Photos Of J.J. Abrams Having A Blast On Set Of 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Paramount just released a short behind-the-scenes look at “Star Trek Into Darkness” featuring director J.J. Abrams.



The clip gives a rare look at Abrams working on set, with images of the director laughing with the cast and crew including stars Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Zachary Quinto.

“Shooting this movie was, by far, the most fun and challenging and exciting and kind of unexpected experience that I’ve had,” said Abrams.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theatres May 16.

Check out some of the images of him on set below.

Here’s Abrams with Captain Kirk (Pine) and Nyota Uhura (Saldana) on the Starfleet:

It looks like there’s non-stop laughter on the set.

Forget the director’s chair …

… Abrams rather stand.

Abrams is working on the opening sequence for the film in this shot.

Here’s our favourite image of the director with Pine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.