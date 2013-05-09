8 Photos Of J.J. Abrams Having A Blast On Set Of 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Kirsten Acuna

Paramount just released a short behind-the-scenes look at “Star Trek Into Darkness” featuring director J.J. Abrams. 

The clip gives a rare look at Abrams working on set, with images of the director laughing with the cast and crew including stars Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Zachary Quinto.

“Shooting this movie was, by far, the most fun and challenging and exciting and kind of unexpected experience that I’ve had,” said Abrams.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theatres May 16.

Check out some of the images of him on set below.

Here’s Abrams with Captain Kirk (Pine) and Nyota Uhura (Saldana) on the Starfleet:

jj abrams star trek into darkness

It looks like there’s non-stop laughter on the set.

jj abrams star trek into darkness
zachary quinto jj abrams

Forget the director’s chair …

star trek into darkness jj abrams

… Abrams rather stand.

jj abrams star trek
jj abrams star trek into darkness

Abrams is working on the opening sequence for the film in this shot.

star trek jj abrams

Here’s our favourite image of the director with Pine.

star trek into darkness abrams

