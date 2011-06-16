TOUR: Jive Software, One Of Silicon Valley's Next Big Things

After 10 years and some ups and downs, Jive Software seems perfectly poised for a big exit — an IPO or acquisition.

While giants like Microsoft and Salesforce.com are now trying to add social elements to their products, Jive can boast that it has been focused on that area for a decade.

With new board members from Google, Facebook, and McAfee, and a $30 million C round from Sequoia last year, Jive is readying itself for the big time.

As part of that prep, Jive relocated its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Silicon Valley last year.

After a couple stopovers in temporary spaces, Jive landed in a new building in toney downtown Palo Alto in November. The place is owned by Dado Banatao of Tallwood Venture Capital, who wanted a tech company in the space and leased it to Jive over a few other contenders. The space now has about 100 employees — 200 still work up in Portland — and is hiring faster than Jive’s other locations.

We got a tour from CFO Bryan LeBlanc, who also filled us in on some important points about the company’s culture.

Here's the outside of the building. Jive has most of the first three floors. The fourth is taken up by a residence.

Walk through this archway...

...and take the elevator to the main office on the second floor. Customers and other visitors are invited to scrawl their names or other graffiti on the wall.

Next to the entryway are 10 placards celebrating each of Jive's years in business. The graphics measure Jive users and bookings. (They wouldn't say how much money each $ represents.)

The lobby has one of those projected company logos.

Here we are in the lobby.

Looks like there's some kind of meeting going on. Our guide told us they'd been in there all day.

It's a pretty typical conference room, except...

The conference rooms are all named after 1920s jitterbug slang terms, which is where Jive got its name.

'Tick' means 'a second' and is also used in weird references to time -- 'tick 20' means 10:00. That's according to the Cab Calloway Slang dictionary.

We know what a Jam is.

The conference rooms all have Macs that run Jive and other apps.

CFO Bryan LeBlanc asks how much does a front-page WSJ ad cost? He's sick of seeing Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff when he gets the paper in the morning.

Some of the engineers work here. Software engineer Rohit Sonak is in the red shirt.

Who has the Silicon Valley concession on this whiteboard wall paint? It's everywhere. They'll be rich -- like Levi Strauss selling blue jeans to gold miners.

Chris Morace, SVP of bizdev, takes the whiteboard thing to a new level -- he writes on his window.

Morace also has some really cool art by Eric Joyner.

Joyner paints mainly robots and doughnuts.

Sales rep Steven Perez sits next to a gong. They ring it every time they get new business.

Operations manager Gary Jensen gives a presentation. Or maybe this was just for the camera -- there's an Xbox hooked up to that TV.

Our tour guide, CFO Bryan LeBlanc, in the break room.

The company's founders insist on having a keggerator. It moved with them through three temporary Palo Alto spaces. This one is built in. On tap today: Bass Ale.

And here's a great place to drink it -- the fourth floor roof deck.

Speaking of Marc Benioff...


