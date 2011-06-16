TOUR: Jive Software, One Of Silicon Valley's Next Big Things

After 10 years and some ups and downs, Jive Software seems perfectly poised for a big exit — an IPO or acquisition.



While giants like Microsoft and Salesforce.com are now trying to add social elements to their products, Jive can boast that it has been focused on that area for a decade.

With new board members from Google, Facebook, and McAfee, and a $30 million C round from Sequoia last year, Jive is readying itself for the big time.

As part of that prep, Jive relocated its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Silicon Valley last year.

After a couple stopovers in temporary spaces, Jive landed in a new building in toney downtown Palo Alto in November. The place is owned by Dado Banatao of Tallwood Venture Capital, who wanted a tech company in the space and leased it to Jive over a few other contenders. The space now has about 100 employees — 200 still work up in Portland — and is hiring faster than Jive’s other locations.

We got a tour from CFO Bryan LeBlanc, who also filled us in on some important points about the company’s culture.

