China just opened the world's highest glass walkway -- without handrails

Glass bridges have become somewhat ubiquitous in China.
But the new skywalk that just opened on Shanghai’s 88-story Jinmao Tower makes a glass bridge look like a walk in the park.
With a glass bottom and no handrails, this tourist attraction takes some courage. Visitors are strapped into a harness and are then free to walk the almost 200-foot-long walkway, which sits 1,115 feet about the ground.
The skywalk is near the top of the Jinmao Tower, which, at 88 stories high and 1,380 feet tall, is China’s third tallest building. The walk itself is allegedly the world’s highest walkway without a handrail.
Visitors get a whole half an hour to explore the ledge for the price of $US58.
Props to you if you can manage to stay up there for a whole 30 minutes.
NOW WATCH: People love this flaming beef dish from a restaurant in Sydney
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.