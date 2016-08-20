China just opened the world's highest glass walkway -- without handrails

#topoftheworld #shanghai #jinmao88 A photo posted by Haolin Wang/王皓麟 (@haolinwang) on Aug 17, 2016 at 3:33am PDT

Glass bridges have become somewhat ubiquitous in China.

But the new skywalk that just opened on Shanghai’s 88-story Jinmao Tower makes a glass bridge look like a walk in the park.

The air is really fresher up there, to be fair. A photo posted by Sean Xu (@seanshawnz) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

With a glass bottom and no handrails, this tourist attraction takes some courage. Visitors are strapped into a harness and are then free to walk the almost 200-foot-long walkway, which sits 1,115 feet about the ground.

340m 88th floor #Skywalk #☁️ #??#?#Jinmao #Tower #Lujiazui #? #Pudong #China #?? A photo posted by 刘江天 Angel? (@angel_ljt) on Jul 30, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

The skywalk is near the top of the Jinmao Tower, which, at 88 stories high and 1,380 feet tall, is China’s third tallest building. The walk itself is allegedly the world’s highest walkway without a handrail.

Glass trail ??? A photo posted by Jianyb (@jyb866) on Jul 28, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

Visitors get a whole half an hour to explore the ledge for the price of $US58.

Props to you if you can manage to stay up there for a whole 30 minutes.

