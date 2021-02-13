Now empty, the biggest restaurant in NYC's Chinatown is delivering dim sum kits to celebrate Lunar New Year

Hannah Jiang, Kaitlyn Wang

  • Lunar New Year is usually the busiest time of year for the biggest restaurant in New York City’s Chinatown.
  • But the pandemic has left Jing Fong’s dining hall empty this year, so chefs are preparing dim sum kits for delivery.
  • The 43-year-old restaurant has lost 80% of its revenue during the pandemic.
  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.