Why The Most Popular Online Information Source Is A Non-Profit organisation

Jimmy Wales worked for a futures and options trading firm before he started Wikipedia.



So why did this business-minded entrepreneur choose to found a company as a non-profit?

Wikipedia have grown to be become the fifth most popular website and it has virtually minimal overhead as its content is generated and monitored by volunteers.

We asked Jimmy to explain his decision to forgo the for-profit model for his company, and if he has any regrets about it. Watch his answer below.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

• The Mistakes Google Made With Its Wikipedia Killer Knol

• Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.