The Future Of Wikipedia – More Quality, Less Quantity And Less English

Where will Wikipedia be in 10 years? How big can it get?



Founder Jimmy Wales says that the focus of the Wikipedia community is shifting from “the metrics of how many articles ..becomes less and less meaningful to quality.”

Wikipedia will also expand further globally as English Wikipedia pages has fallen from 1/3 to less than 1/5 of all entries. Watch Jimmy talk about the future of the online encyclopedia.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

• The Mistakes Google Made With Its Wikipedia Killer Knol

• Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

• What Do Wikipedia’s Sole 35 Employees Do?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.