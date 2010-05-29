Jimmy Wales: How To Build A Successful Business

Whatever your business, you should listen to your clients.



But if you are in the business of a community-generated product, you should “genuinely trust people,” says Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

Paying for contributions is still tricky and far from a perfect business model for content-building, says Jimmy. So if you ask the community for help, you have to trust it.

“People are mostly not crazy…and they really want to do something they are proud of,” says the Wikipedia founder.

Watch Jimmy talk about his keys to success in the video below.

