Famous Musician Randomly Walks By Street Performer Singing His Song And Joins In

Jimmy Somerville, frontman of 80s British synthpop group Bronski Beat, was randomly walking his dog down the street in Berlin when all of a sudden he came across a street performer singing his 1984 hit, “Smalltown Boy.”

Somerville listened for a while, and then decided to join in.

At the end of their duet, the stunned street performer asks, “Is it really you?” to which Somerville replies with a sly smile, “It’s me.”

And the whole thing was caught on video. Watch the epic duet below (Somerville joins in at :25).

Now watch the original “Smalltown Boy” music video:

