BBC Star Jimmy Savile Said He Had Sex With Corpses And Claimed His Jewelry Was Made From The Glass Eyes Of The Dead

Reuters BBC presenter Jimmy Savile was famous for his cigars and rose-tinted sunglasses.

Over the last couple of years, the BBC has been dragged through the mud as several of its former top celebrities have been accused of the sexual abuse of underage fans, while the executives around them turned a blind eye. Britain was already horrified when it emerged after the death of DJ Jimmy Savile in 2011 that he had abused hundreds of children, often during his role as a charity fundraiser for hospitals, from the late 1960s onward. (Savile’s career with the BBC spanned decades.)

But yesterday the NHS released a report into Savile’s activities which makes even that level of abuse look mild: Savile had sex with corpses in the mortuary of a hospital in Leeds, and boasted that the gaudy rings on his fingers were made from the glass eyes of the dead, the report says.

Government officials will now turn to the questions of who knew what and when. BBC and NHS executives dating back four decades will be investigated to see if they helped or ignored Savile while they worked with him. The fallout will last years.

Lawyer Richard Scorer, who represents some of the victims, told the BBC:

… what made it even worse was the fact that many of his victims did complain, and those complaints were ignored and dismissed and belittled.

Savile had relationships with dozens of hospitals up and down the country, according to The Guardian:

On Thursday the NHS published the findings of investigations into Savile’s activities at 28 hospital trusts, which concluded that he used the NHS and his celebrity status to “exploit and abuse” vulnerable patients and staff at hospitals across the country, including Broadmoor and Leeds General Infirmary. Investigators found he even boasted about having sex with corpses, and had a well known fixation with the dead. Investigators found that at Leeds General Infirmary, where Savile worked as a volunteer porter, there were at least 60 victims, from five to 75 in age. Mainly teenagers at the time, they included men, women, boys and girls. Thirty-three were patients, and 19 of these were children. Three said they were raped.

Page 96 of one section of the report contains these disturbing witness statements:

And this information about his rings:

Read the entire NHS report here.

