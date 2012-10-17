Jimmy McMillan Pops Up At Presidential Debate, Calls It A 'Clown Show'

Grace Wyler / Business Insider



HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — We caught up Jimmy McMillan, the perennial candidate of “The Rent Is Too Damn High” fame, before the second presidential debate here Tuesday, and the YouTube sensation was kind enough to offer his two cents on tonight’s rematch: “What I really want them to do is to put some tape on their mouths and shut the eff up,” McMillan told Business Insider. “If I had some popcorn and bananas and nuts, I’d go in there and feed the clowns, because that’s what this is — a clown show.”

During our chat, McMillan stopped to take a call from fellow performing artist politician Vermin Supreme, the fringe presidential candidate best known for wearing a boot on his head and running on a platform of oral hygiene and zombie preparedness. McMillan told Business Insider that he is Supreme’s running mate this year, a role McMillan took on after abandoning his own presidential bid in favour of running for New York City Mayor in 2016.

McMillan puts Vermin Supreme on speaker phone.

Photo: Grace Wyler / Business Insider

Their candidacies, McMillan said, are about “having the opportunity and the chance to be heard.” He added that both he and Supreme also want to point out that Barack Obama and Mitt Romney “haven’t said nothing.” “They’ve been talking and talking, but they don’t give any details,” McMillan said. “If you want to take this job, you’ve got to say what you’re going to do.”

But although McMillan identifies himself as a Republican, he told Business Insider that he plans to vote for Obama this November — and encouraged a gathering crowd of onlookers to do the same.

“When you go to the polls tonight, close your eyes,” he said. “But before you hit that lever, crack one eye and make sure it says ‘Barack Obama.’