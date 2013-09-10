'Worst Twerk Fail Ever' Viral Video Revealed As Stunt From Jimmy Kimmel

A viral video of a young woman twerking, falling onto a coffee table, and catching on fire is too funny to be true.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” filmed the video two months ago and uploaded it to YouTube under the stuntwoman’s fake name. The “worst twerk fail ever” racked up almost 10 million views in the past week, and was picked up by news affiliates across the country.

Kimmel announced on the show Monday night: “To the conspiracy theorists on the Internet who thought it was fake, you were right.”

Here’s the original video:

And the best GIF of the “girl on fire”:

Watch Kimmel’s “director’s cut,” in which the hoax is revealed:

