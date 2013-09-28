Jimmy Kimmel's Publicist Swears The Kanye Feud Is 'Real And Spectacular'

Jimmy Kimmel is known for pulling pranks, but his

publicist Lewis Kay assures Business Insider that the late night show host’s epic Twitter feud with Kanye West is “totally legit.”

Kay got so many emails asking about the recent rant that he took to Twitter to confirm its validity:

Many emails asking me if this @jimmykimmel/@kanyewest feud is real. I assure you it is real and it is spectacular.

— Lewis Kay (@lewkay) September 27, 2013

Kay — who also reps Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Louis C.K., and Sarah Silverman —

is clearly of the belief that any publicity is good publicity, jokingly asking West to tweet at some of his other clients:

— Lewis Kay (@lewkay) September 27, 2013

Kimmel’s wife and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” co-head writer, Molly McNearney, is also tweeting about the incident:

So you guys saw that Kanye stuff too? I woke up certain it was all a crazy dream.

— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 27, 2013

.@jdharm I couldn’t be happier. Jimmy is like a kid in a Kanye store.

— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 27, 2013

Can someone please explain this whole Kanye thing to my mum before she leaves me a seven minute voicemail four days from now?

— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 27, 2013

Meanwhile, Kimmel hasn’t tweeted since last night, when he last posted:

West’s latest tweet?

Here’s what all the hullabloo is about in the first place >

