Jimmy Kimmel's Publicist Swears The Kanye Feud Is 'Real And Spectacular'

Aly Weisman
Jimmy Kimmel Kanye West Twitter FeudYouTube/’Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel is known for pulling pranks, but his
publicist Lewis Kay assures Business Insider that the late night show host’s epic Twitter feud with Kanye West is “totally legit.”
Kay got so many emails asking about the recent rant that he took to Twitter to confirm its validity:

Kay — who also reps Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Louis C.K., and Sarah Silverman —
is clearly of the belief that any publicity is good publicity, jokingly asking West to tweet at some of his other clients:

Kimmel’s wife and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” co-head writer, Molly McNearney, is also tweeting about the incident:

Meanwhile, Kimmel hasn’t tweeted since last night, when he last posted:

West’s latest tweet?

Here’s what all the hullabloo is about in the first place >

