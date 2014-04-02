Jimmy Kimmel's 10 Prank Ideas For April Fools' Day

In honour of today being April Fools’ Day, ultimate prankster Jimmy Kimmel is offering up some of his own ideas for you to trick your loved ones.

“I like to come up with custom pranks specifically tailored to the individual, expose their fears and weaknesses,” Kimmel admitted on last night’s show.

Once you’ve completed one of Kimmel’s below suggestions or a prank of your own, people are encouraged to upload video to YouTube and Kimmel will put together the best reactions tomorrow in a compilation video.

Here are 10 foolproof April Fools’ pranks:

Fill a sock with baby powder and hit them with it Cut the butt of out their pants Shake the bed and pretend like there’s an earthquake Switch out their shampoo for soup Replace breakfast cereal in the box with golf balls Paint their toenails while they’re sleeping Send a middle of the night text to their boss saying, “You up, dummy?” Replace all the cash in their wallet with sliced ham Sign your grandma up for Tinder Sign your grandpa up for Grindr

Hear Kimmel’s expert advice below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

