Jimmy Kimmel Previewed An Epic Fake Movie Trailer After The Oscars

After last year’s Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake trailer for the “Best movie never made”: “Movie: The Movie.”



Last night, he followed up to last year’s popular YouTube video—it has 20 million views and counting—with a second star-studded trailer for the film’s sequel, “Movie: The Movie: 2V.”

John Krasinski plays every superhero known to man, Jimmy Kimmel stars as Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury from “The Avengers,” and Oprah’s the president.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.