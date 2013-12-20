Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Funny YouTube 'Clip Of The Year'

Throughout the year, Jimmy Kimmel plays funny YouTube clips on his show. He’s even created some of his own.

So with 2013 coming to a close, Kimmel’s team compiled the top six videos — from Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford to a monkey in a snowsuit — “to pick the one that rises above them all.”

The winning clip was very deserving, and the winner was even on-hand to accept his award — but there was a surprise.

Make sure you watch until :55

