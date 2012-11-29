A Fake Starbucks Taste Test Fooled A Bunch Of People

Starbucks is rolling out Costa Rican coffee that costs $7 per cup.
Last night, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the extravagant beverage with a fake taste test. Participants thought they were sampling normal and fancy coffee, but in reality it was all the same thing.
“This one has a richer taste… more premium,” on test subject said.
But one man said it all tasted the same.
Check out the fake test test and the reactions:
