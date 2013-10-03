Here's Jimmy Kimmel's Cure For IOS 7-Induced Nausea

One of the big (or at least the most ridiculous) complaints about iOS 7 is that it’s making people feel queasy. Apparently, all the excessive new movement causes some to experience motion sickness.

Well, Jimmy Kimmel feels for all the poor, nauseous iPhone users out there, and although there’s a way to actually turn the animation off, he recommends another cure.

Stop keeping your eyes constantly glued to your phone.

A warning, though: the side effects of Kimmel’s treatment may include “eye contact, conversations, facial expressions, and other human stuff.”

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.