Jimmy Kimmel's 'Kids Table' Suggests The US Kill Everyone In China Instead Of Repaying Its Debt

During the Oct. 16 episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Kimmel held a “kids table” segment on the government shutdown. And the segment has now raised all sorts of problems.

Kimmel posed this question to four kids: “America owes China a lot of money, $US1.3 trillion. How should we pay them back” he asked.

Right away, one child suggests “killing everyone in China.”

Kimmel laughed off the comment, joking “that’s an interesting idea.”

He returned to the point later asking “should we allow the Chinese to live?” The boy who had suggested all the Chinese be killed in the first place, stuck to his answer.

Kimmel wrapped up saying “this has been an interesting edition of Kids Table: The Lord of the Flies edition.”

But not everyone took it as lightly.

Some in China were offended by the sketch, while others are non-plussed. From Shanghaiist.com:

The clip is creating buzz on Weibo as well, with some users writing that the skit was in bad taste and that “Chinese are probably the only people that the U.S. mainstream media are free to publicly insult”. Other users, however, felt that Kimmel meant no intentional harm and that “people should not be too serious” about the moppy-haired little boy’s comments.

There has also been a petition to the White House asking that the show be investigated. The petition stated that ” It is extremely distasteful and this is the same rhetoric used in Nazi Germany against Jewish people.” It also asks that ABC “cut the show and issue a formal apology.” The petition has already gathered 26,524 signatures and needs 73,476 more by Nov. 18.

A thumbnail for the segment is still up on ABC though the video appears to have been removed. The entire segment can however be viewed online by watching the full Oct. 16 episode.

Watch the segment below via South China Morning Post:

