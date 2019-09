The New York Times called Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue at ABC’s upfronts a “Jerry Maguire-like moment of clarity,” that the audience greeted with “a mixture of uneasy laughs and the occasional gasp.” So now that we’ve finally got the clip, you’ve got to watch it, right?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.