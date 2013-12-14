Jimmy Kimmel Has Created 'The Worst Contest Ever' For Tostitos [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a deal with Tostitos to create shortform viral video content for television and the web. The spots revolve around “The Worst Contest Ever,” Mashable says. It’s a contest in which “fans are asked to mail a Tostitos chip to Kimmel. On Jan. 1, during the game, Kimmel will place all the chips he receives in a snack bowl. If he eats the chip you sent in, nothing happens and there’s no prize.”

Mother London tweaked the Russian government ahead of the Sochi Olympics by sending it a set of Russian nesting dolls in the shape of gay British icons like Elton John and George Michael. They’ll sell more of the dolls online to raise money for The Kaleidoscope Trust, which works with the gay community in Russia, where homosexuality is outlawed. Here are the dolls:

Mother London From left to right: Elton John, George Michael, Stephen Fry, Graham Norton, and Tom Daley

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York is restructuring its strategy team. New hires include senior digital strategist Jared Cohen, who previously worked as global digital manager at Samsung, and brand strategist Nicole Hering, formerly of 360i.

In an op-ed at Ad Age, The Hunter-Miller Group president Pepper Miller discusses how the advertising industry’s proposed shift to a so-called “Total Market” approach would hurt both multicultural agencies and the clients they serve.

Facebook’s Instagram introduced a new photo messaging service called Instagram Direct. BI’s Alyson Shontell discusses how the move is a strong response to Snapchat.

Deutsch New York cut 5% of its employees, which amounts to 20-25 people, after big client Microsoft announced it would be assigning work to agencies on a project basis.

Twitter is changing its block feature so that it no longer stops people from seeing your tweets.

Unilever brand Axe body spray will return to the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot from BBH London. The brand’s ad at last year’s game featured a contest to send 25 lucky fans to outer space aboard the Xcor Aerospace Lynx spacecraft.

Adweek reports that one of Hyundai’s two Super Bowl ads will feature three celebrities.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.