Jimmy Kimmel Wore Jeans On The Oscars Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel wore jeans and an untucked button-down shirt on Sunday’s Oscar’s red carpet.

The casual attire was part of the late night host’s pre-Oscars show bit in which he confronted “real people” tweeting mean things about celebrities at the Oscars. The bit didn’t go over well, with viewers thinking he was making fun of them. We’re sure the Academy wasn’t thrilled with his outfit, either.

Kimmel cleaned up later to host the post-Oscars special with guests Kevin Spacey, Anjelica Huston, Andy Garcia, and a cameo from Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford.

