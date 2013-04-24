Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Coachella-Goers With Fake Band Names

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest “Lie Witness News” segment took place at the Coachella Music Festival last weekend, where he had a correspondent ask festival-goers their opinions on bands that don’t exist.



Kimmel opened the funny segment by explaining, “Music fans love knowing about bands that no one else has heard of, so we sent a camera crew to Coachella and we asked people walking into the venue what they thought about a bunch of bands whose names we made up.”

Among the band names people seriously pretend they’ve heard of: Dr. Shlomo and the G.I. Clinic, The Chelsea Clintons and Get The F**k Out of My Pool.

Watch the ridiculous clip below:

