Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Kids With Annual 'I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy' Video

It’s finally here!

Jimmy Kimmel’s third annual “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” prank video, in which children cry, stomp their feet, and say hilarious things after their parents lie to them about eating their hard-earned candy.

“We got an avalanche of great responses,” Kimmel said on last night’s show. “It took us the whole weekend to go through them, but we did and we pieced together our favourites.”

Watch kids’ incredible reactions below:

