Jimmy Kimmel made a violent safety video for United: 'We'll drag your a-- off the plane'

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel had some fun at the expense of United Airlines over the viral video that has shocked many of a passenger being thrown off a United flight after it was overbooked.

The late-night host first broke down the incident, which occurred Sunday. United employees forced four passengers off the flight because it was overbooked and United was giving seats to its employees. One man refused to leave, saying that he’s a doctor and needed to get back to his patients. He was then forcibly removed by police. The entire incident, in which the man was dragged on the floor and bleeding, was captured on cell-phone videos by passengers on the plane.

Kimmel hit United hard for the basic move of throwing off paying customers. He likened it to being asked to leave an Applebee’s before your meal arrives because other guests need your table.

And then he went off on the CEO of United, Oscar Munoz, for his response to the incident. Specifically the word “re-accommodate” when referring to the customers thrown off the flight.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0

— United (@united) April 10, 2017

“It’s like when we re-accommodated El Chapo out of Mexico,” Kimmel joked.

“That is such sanitised, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility, corporate-B.S. speak,” Kimmel added. “I don’t know how the guy who sent that tweet didn’t vomit when he typed it up.”

To end his take on the incident, Kimmel presented the new safety video that he thinks the airline should start using.

It features a female flight attendant explaining the best way to enjoy a flight:

“We’re United Airlines. You do what we say, when we say, and there won’t be a problem, capiche? If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough s—. Give us a problem and we’ll drag your a– off the plane, and if you resist, we’ll beat you so badly you’ll be using your own face as a flotation device.”

She finishes her speech with her fists brandishing brass knuckles, and the fake ad comes with a new slogan: “United. F— you.”

Watch the entire video below:

