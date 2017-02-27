Jimmy Kimmel tweeted at Trump live at the Oscars: '#Merylsayshi'

Jimmy Kimmel, host of the 89th annual Academy Awards, just tweeted at President Donald Trump during the ceremon, after making note of the fact that Trump has still not weighed in on the awards online.

In one tweet, Kimmel asked Trump, “u up?” and in another he let the president know that Meryl Streep “says hi.” (Kimmel asked for Streep’s approval of the message from the Oscars stage.)

The first tweet already has over 190,000 retweets as of this writing, and got thousands within seconds. Trump has not respodned to either of the tweets yet.

Trump called Meryl Streep “overrated” in response to her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes criticising the president. He has also live-tweeted his thoughts, mostly negative, about the Oscars in years past.

See Kimmel’s tweets below.

