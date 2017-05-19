Jimmy Kimmel pits Trump and The Rock against each other in the 2020 presidential election

People are already getting excited about the prospects of the 2020 United States presidential election, in part because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased the “real possibility” that he might run for office.

Jimmy Kimmel thought to imagine what such a race might look like on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“According to a new public policy poll, if he ran for president, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would beat Donald Trump 42% to 37%,” Kimmel said. “I think an actual rock might beat Donald Trump at this point.”

But, then again, Kimmel said Johnson does have some impressive credentials on his side.

“He served in the military. He’s worked in the CIA. He handled natural disasters. He protects our oceans,” Kimmel joked, showing the posters for “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “Central Intelligence,” “San Andreas,” and “Baywatch.”

Kimmel said it would be “the greatest race” for president ever. The host’s team cleverly edited together some footage to show us what an election battle — or wrestling fight — between Trump and Johnson might look like.

Watch Kimmel’s 2020 race between Trump and The Rock below:

