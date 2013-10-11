Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Concert-Goers With Fake Band Names

Jimmy Kimmel is back to his old tricks.
Following his one-on-one with Kanye West, the late night host released a “Lie Witness News” segment in which he lured unsuspecting Rock The Bells hip hop music festival-goers into talking about bands that don’t actually exist.
Among the phony band names were WD-40, MC FroYo, and DJ Rosh Hashanah, along with acts that were simply “Harry Potter” and “Breaking Bad” references.
Watch people fall for fake band names in the funny clip below:
