Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Concert-Goers With Fake Band Names

Jimmy Kimmel is back to his old tricks.

Following his one-on-one with Kanye West, the late night host released a “Lie Witness News” segment in which he lured unsuspecting Rock The Bells hip hop music festival-goers into talking about bands that don’t actually exist.

Among the phony band names were WD-40, MC FroYo, and DJ Rosh Hashanah, along with acts that were simply “Harry Potter” and “Breaking Bad” references.

Watch people fall for fake band names in the funny clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

