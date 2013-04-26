Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Marissa Mayer 'Said I Had To Fly In' For Time 100 Gala

‘Are we really that influential?’ Kimmel joked during a speech at Tuesday’s Time 100 gala.

With Jimmy Fallon passing him glasses of wine, Jimmy Kimmel drank to Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer during his speech at Tuesday’s Time 100 gala in New York City.



“I live in Los Angeles so I wasn’t planning to be here tonight but Marissa Mayer said I had to come in,” Kimmel joked. “And she’s very influential.”

Kimmel then questioned his own spot on Time magazine’s list, jokingly asking “Are we really that influential? Time tricked us into coming here so we could have dinner with people who buy ads in their magazine. During the Knicks game, too.”

“There’s a group of people represented here tonight who I believe are even more important than the doctors who are working on a cure for cancer and HIV,” the late night host continued. “And that is comedians. People like Lena Dunham, the kid genius.”

Kimmel ended his speech by saying, “I want to toast my future rival, Jimmy Fallon, who’s getting me very drunk.”

Watch Kimmel’s entire speech unravel below:



