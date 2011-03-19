WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Takes A Stupid Shot At Tiger Woods

The Tiger Woods Redemption Tour continues its charge around the country, and Jimmy Kimmel seems a little peeved his show has been left off the list.



The golfer appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show Wednesday night but didn’t go to Kimmel’s program.

As a result, the latter host took a shot at the golfer.

“Tiger Woods was on Good Morning America this morning speaking with Robin Roberts about his family, his career, and most importantly, his new video game. And for as much fun as we’ve had with Tiger Woods, it does seem like he’s drained himself of the Tiger Blood and finally he’s starting to turn over a new leaf.”

Cut to a clip of Tiger being interviewed with spliced footage of the golfer supposedly playing footsie with Roberts.

The camera returned to Kimmel who said, “Baby steps, you know? You can’t just cut it off.”

While Woods is certainly a viable comedic subject, the Kimmel clip isn’t funny and smells of sour grapes. It sure seems like they included it simply because the golfer didn’t have time for them.

No wonder Tiger chose to skip his program.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.