Jimmy Kimmel thinks he knows the real reason behind Ivanka Trump's White House office

President Donald Trump has found a way to make his daughter Ivanka Trump’s presence felt in the White House. She will have an office in the West Wing, despite not having an official government role.

“She’s getting an office at the White House and she’s getting top-level security clearance,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “For real, Ivanka Trump will draw on her 20 years of foreign and domestic policy experience that she gained selling sandals to Nordstrom.”

Ivanka’s role, which comes with no official title, has been described as her father’s “eyes and ears” in the White House.

“He needs someone to be his thumbs,” Kimmel said, “so they can stop tweeting.”

But Kimmel thinks he knows the real reason Ivanka has been given a strategically placed office in the White House, which has raised some ethical concerns.

“I have theory about it,” he said. “Her office is on the second floor of the West Wing, not far from the Oval Office. I suspect they put her there so somebody can run and grab her, in case her father decides to nuke anything. She might be only one he will listen to.”

Watch Kimmel weigh in on Ivanka’s new White House office below:

