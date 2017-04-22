Jimmy Kimmel hilariously mocks Starbucks' 'latest abomination' with his own new drink

Jimmy Kimmel created a new drink for Starbucks in response to the uproar over its latest product, the Unicorn Frappuccino.

The late-night host referred to the frosty, pink drink as “Starbucks’ latest abomination” on Thursday’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It’s the first cappuccino that looks like a windbreaker from the ’80s,” Kimmel joked.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is made with pink powder, mango syrup, and sour blue drizzle. It’s apparently so outrageous to many that one Starbucks barista’s online video plea for customers not to buy it went viral.

“It’s got everything in it, but coffee,” Kimmel said. “And when you stir it up, the colour changes to pink and the flavour changes. Who says America doesn’t invent anything anymore? It’s only available through April 23 or when someone dies from drinking it, whatever comes first.”

He then introduced his own concoction as Starbucks’ other new drink, which he claims was invented to “specifically suit our troubled time.”

It’s called the “F–k-it-ccino.” Its ingredients include pancake batter, French fries, the antidepressant Lexapro, and, oh, coffee.

Watch the spoof below:

