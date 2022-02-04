Jimmy Kimmel slams ‘The Masked Singer’ for letting Rudy Giuliani compete and calls the show ‘garbage’

Jimmy Kimmel / Rudy Giuliani Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Fox executives for booking Rudy Giuliani on the reality show “The Masked Singer.”

Deadline reported Wednesday that Giuliani had been unmasked during a taping of the show, prompting judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set.

“The guy who’s trying to destroy our country, he’s singing on a show,” Kimmel said. “Fox network should be ashamed of itself.”

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday slammed Fox executives for booking Rudy Giuliani on an upcoming season of “The Masked Singer,” calling the popular reality show “garbage.”

“The new season doesn’t premier until next month, but one of the identities of the singers has been revealed, and his name is Rudy Giuliani,” Kimmel said during a monologue on his eponymous ABC late-night show, prompting boos from the audience.

“The guy who’s trying to destroy our country, he’s singing on a show,” Kimmel added. “Fox network should be ashamed of itself.”

Deadline reported Wednesday that Giuliani is a contestant on an upcoming episode of the show, which features celebrities singing songs while donning elaborate costumes that conceal their identifies; judges and the audience then vote and the least popular character is eliminated and revealed.

Giuliani, who had his law licenses in New York and D.C. suspended for spreading false claims about election fraud, was unmasked during a taping of the show, which made two of the show’s judges — actor Ken Jeong and singer Robin Thicke — walk off the set, the outlet reported.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, another polarizing Republican figure, was a contestant on the show in 2020, which prompted similar backlash online but the none of the judges walked off.

While Kimmel said Fox is not releasing information about which mask Giuliani will don in the new season, he quipped that the former attorney to President Donald Trump is hiding behind the green, monster-looking costume.

“How does this even happen?” Kimmel asked. “I mean, a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this. Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection singing on our show.'”

“Why did Rudy even do this? Did he think he was going to the Masked Singer Landscaping Company?” Kimmel joked, referencing the now-infamous press conference he hosted at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Pennsylvania during the presidential campaign 2020.

“Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow the government, break wind loudly in court, sweat hair dye all over one press conference, have another one next to a dildo store, and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ dressed as a pineapple.”

Watch the full clip here:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.